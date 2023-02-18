US Vice President: Those who commit crimes in Ukraine, their leaders to be held to account

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said all those who commit crimes in Ukraine and their Russian leaders will be held accountable.

"The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity. I say to everyone who commits these crimes and their leaders who are accomplices in the crime: you will be held to account," she said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Harris said the United States will continue to support the legal process in Ukraine and international investigations, as justice must be served.