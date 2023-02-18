Facts

14:09 18.02.2023

European Commission's Head: Military aid to Ukraine needs to be accelerated, including increasing production of ammunition

1 min read
European Commission's Head: Military aid to Ukraine needs to be accelerated, including increasing production of ammunition

Head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen considers it necessary to accelerate military assistance to Ukraine, as well as increase the production of 155-mm shells, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces need.

"We have to continue really massive support [to Ukraine], that this imperialist plans of Putin will completely fail and that Ukraine is able to win. What the military support is concerned: I think it is now the time to speed up the production of products that Ukraine needs desperately, for example, it is ammunition. We cannot wait months and years until we are able to replenish and be able to deliver it to Ukraine," she said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission noted the importance of economic assistance to Ukraine so that the country could live.

Tags: #eu #ursula_von_der_leyen

MORE ABOUT

15:17 17.02.2023
European Commission freezes Russian assets worth EUR 21.5 bln

European Commission freezes Russian assets worth EUR 21.5 bln

13:52 16.02.2023
EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

EU, East Europe Foundation announce grant competition for Ukrainian public organizations worth over UAH 11 mln

19:42 14.02.2023
EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

10:16 14.02.2023
Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

Zelensky: European institutions support idea to start negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in 2023

20:49 09.02.2023
Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

Office to bring Ukrainian legislation closer to EU legislation being created in Rada – Stefanchuk

15:38 04.02.2023
President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

19:36 03.02.2023
European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

19:15 03.02.2023
European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

17:31 03.02.2023
EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

20:22 02.02.2023
EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Von der Leyen, Sunak issue joint statement: It's important to give Ukraine military momentum needed to win

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's partners to start training Ukrainian pilots without taking on additional obligations now

UK PM: It's time to double down on Ukraine's support

LATEST

Procedure for simplified registration of drugs registered in countries with stringent regulatory system not effective – IPMA

Whole must hold Russia to account for sickening war crimes – British PM

Von der Leyen, Sunak issue joint statement: It's important to give Ukraine military momentum needed to win

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions against Russia – Japanese Foreign Ministry

Duda: No doubt that Russia not to stop at Ukraine

Polish PM stands for completely new accelerated process of Ukraine's accession to EU

Kuleba calls on Ukraine's partners to start training Ukrainian pilots without taking on additional obligations now

UK PM: It's time to double down on Ukraine's support

US Vice President: Russia's actions in Ukraine are crimes against humanity

Stoltenberg on possible escalation of war in Ukraine: Biggest risk is if Putin wins

AD
AD
AD
AD