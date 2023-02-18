European Commission's Head: Military aid to Ukraine needs to be accelerated, including increasing production of ammunition

Head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen considers it necessary to accelerate military assistance to Ukraine, as well as increase the production of 155-mm shells, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces need.

"We have to continue really massive support [to Ukraine], that this imperialist plans of Putin will completely fail and that Ukraine is able to win. What the military support is concerned: I think it is now the time to speed up the production of products that Ukraine needs desperately, for example, it is ammunition. We cannot wait months and years until we are able to replenish and be able to deliver it to Ukraine," she said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission noted the importance of economic assistance to Ukraine so that the country could live.