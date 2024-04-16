Facts

17:25 16.04.2024

EU doesn't draw parallels between defense of Israel against Iranian missiles and situation in Ukraine

The European Union does not draw any parallels between the assistance of the United States, the UK and France to Israel in repelling Iran's air attacks with the situation in Ukraine, which is unable to fight back Russia's attacks due to the lack of weapons.

"I would not draw parallels between what happened over the weekend between Israel and Iran and what is happening in Ukraine. The fact is that European Union and the member states of the European Union are providing Ukraine unprecedented assistance for the third year running, and this assistance includes also military assistance, including fighter jets, including air defense systems," Spokesperson for the EU Foreign Diplomatic Service Peter Stano said during a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to him, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell continues his work with the member states "to urge them to provide Ukraine more and faster."

"The aggression [against Ukraine] continues, Putin shows that he is determined to further escalate. We have seen the recent attacks on the energy infrastructure in the country and other civilian targets," Stano said.

He also noted that the issue "will be again discussed in the so-called 'Jumbo' format meeting" that will bring together the defense and foreign ministers of the EU next week on Monday in Luxembourg.

"The Ukraine issue will be discussed. So, we are aware about the needs and we are trying to cover the needs with whatever the member states can provide. But ultimately it is in the hands of the member states what they send to Ukraine at what point in time," Stano said.

