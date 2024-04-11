Zelenskyy: June is right time to actually start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that it would actually be correct to begin negotiations with the European Union on Ukraine's accession in June of this year.

"At the summit and in negotiations with the leaders, I said that it is critically important for European unity to confirm that the European Union is not afraid of itself and that NATO is not afraid of its own rules," he said at a press conference following the Three Seas Summit in Vilnius on Thursday.

The head of state stressed that every democratic nation in Europe that shares and defends the common values of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space deserves to be a member of the EU and NATO.

"And this is a fact. This fact needs to be confirmed with real actions. June is the time when it will be right to actually begin negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Europe needs this signal of its own strength, so that Putin is not tempted to think that Europe is showing weakness. So does the Alliance," Zelenskyy said.

"I told our partners today: Putin does not take our actions into account when preparing his aggressive steps. He himself builds his own escalation schedule. As much as he can and as much as if he were reacting to something. Putin wants to destroy us, in reality he wants to destroy Ukraine, and then conquer all the other neighbors of Russia. And our life, our security simply has no alternative. Therefore, there are no real alternatives and inviting Ukraine to NATO. We need this invitation to the North Atlantic Alliance. Ukraine, all our people, our soldiers deserve it," the president said.