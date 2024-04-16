EU leaders at summit to talk about further support for Ukraine; Zelenskyy to address them

BRUSSELS. Apr 16 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The leaders of the European Union will discuss further supplies of necessary weapons to Ukraine, primarily air defense systems, and will once again declare their support at the conclusions.

A high-ranking European official told reporters about this on the eve of the European Council meeting, which will be held in Brussels on April 17 and 18.

According to him, while the key topic of the upcoming meeting is the competitiveness of the European Union, the leaders will also discuss the Ukrainian issue, which remains a priority. In particular, the first day of the summit, which begins on Wednesday evening, will be devoted to the foreign policy of the European Union. The journalist's interlocutor said after an exchange of views with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the leaders via video link.

Commenting at the request of journalists on the European Parliament's demand to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, in particular Patriot, a senior European official said no one can expect that the word "Patriot" to be in the conclusions of the meeting. They will talk about air defense systems. This issue is expected to be discussed by leaders at the Council meeting, and these are steps forward for efficient future supplies, the official said.

At the same time, he avoided comparing the situation regarding Israel's defense from Iranian air attacks with attacks on Ukraine by Russia. The journalists' interlocutor said the leaders know what is at stake.

However, he assured that the main message of the current meeting of the European Council will be that EU must support Ukraine even more.

In addition to Ukraine, the leaders will discuss relations with Turkey and the situation in the Middle East.

The second day of the European Council will focus on EU competitiveness.