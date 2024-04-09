Economy

19:16 09.04.2024

France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

2 min read
France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

France, together with some other countries, will continue to look for the tools to resolve the problems with Ukrainian grain on the European market, Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty of France Marc Fesneau has said before an informal meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Genk on Tuesday.

The French minister noted that he considers the new restrictions on a number of Ukrainian agricultural export items satisfactory.

"The measures aimed at regulating the flow of poultry meat, eggs and sugar are broadly in line with the French proposals," he said.

Fesneau expressed approval for the extension of the period for calculating quotas for sensitive products, starting with part of 2021 and 2022-2023.

"This better corresponds to the reality of flows before the war. It seems to me that from this point of view, things are going in the right direction," the minister said.

Fesneau also expressed regret that the issue of quotas, in particular for barley and soft wheat, was not included on the agenda. He vowed to use other tools because France could not wait for the market to unsettle even further.

"I expect the commission to give us an idea of how it intends to regulate grains in the context of deep market destabilization and at a time when Ukrainian grains can now be exported through the Black Sea," he said.

Tags: #grain #eu #control

