Facts

17:44 17.02.2023

Kuleba: Auchan becomes full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression, I intend to discuss this with my French colleague

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba intends to discuss with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna the possible provision of assistance by the Auchan network to the Russian army.

"Last year, I urged the world to boycott Auchan for failing to withdraw from Russia and stop funding war crimes. However, the reality seems to be far worse: Auchan has evolved into a full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression. I intend to discuss this with my French counterpart," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the French publication Le Monde published a material that reported on the supply of humanitarian aid from the Russian Auchan network to the Russian occupiers.

Tags: #auchan #kuleba

