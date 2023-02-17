Facts

16:07 17.02.2023

We to work on 'aircraft coalition' – Zelenskyy after talks with Rutte

1 min read
We to work on 'aircraft coalition' – Zelenskyy after talks with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte spoke in Kyiv about military assistance to Ukraine, while the issue of supplying combat aircraft, according to them, requires further study.

"The issue of aircraft is more complicated than the 'tank coalition.' We will definitely work on this coalition. We started talking about training. This is a question for the whole world, because it does not depend on one country. It is a question of many components. Ukraine is persistent in those things, who protect our values. We will believe that we will have a result in this direction," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv after negotiations with Rutte.

In turn, Rutte said they have seen before when reached decisions on tanks and self-propelled artillery. The Netherlands officials hope that they will be able to solve this, as they did with tanks. He said there will be deliveries and training. Rutte said the Netherlands is inclined to supply these aircraft, but he would not talk about it further, because it may not help to reach a solution.

Tags: #rutte #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

16:41 17.02.2023
PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

16:38 17.02.2023
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague

16:37 17.02.2023
Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

Tenth package of sanctions against Russia must be effective – Zelenskyy

16:36 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy at Munich Conference: We can liberate our lands, protect our citizens from strikes

Zelenskyy at Munich Conference: We can liberate our lands, protect our citizens from strikes

16:34 17.02.2023
No high risk of attack from Belarus – Zelensky at Munich conference

No high risk of attack from Belarus – Zelensky at Munich conference

16:15 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy at Munich conference: We not to agree to any compromise, we must protect Ukraine, world

Zelenskyy at Munich conference: We not to agree to any compromise, we must protect Ukraine, world

15:52 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Any delay in supporting Ukraine is mistake

Zelenskyy at Munich conference: Any delay in supporting Ukraine is mistake

13:59 17.02.2023
Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

13:55 17.02.2023
Dutch PM Rutte arrives in Kyiv – media

Dutch PM Rutte arrives in Kyiv – media

12:18 17.02.2023
Zelenskyy rules out territory deal with Putin - BBC

Zelenskyy rules out territory deal with Putin - BBC

AD

HOT NEWS

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss creation of special tribunal on Russian aggression in The Hague

Zelenskyy at Munich Conference: We can liberate our lands, protect our citizens from strikes

Zelenskyy at Munich conference: We not to agree to any compromise, we must protect Ukraine, world

European Commission freezes Russian assets worth EUR 21.5 bln

Dutch PM Rutte arrives in Kyiv – media

LATEST

There will be nothing alive in Donbas after war – Zelensky at Munich conference

European Commission freezes Russian assets worth EUR 21.5 bln

Photo exhibition about URCS activities during war to be held in Kyiv

Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

Latvia to hand over cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukrainian army – media

British intelligence estimates Russia’s losses in Ukraine at 175,000-200,000, incl 40,000-60,000 killed

Ukraine's power system to operate with power reserve on Friday, on weekends – Energy Minister

Kyiv fully restores work of ground electric transport

Zelenskyy: Priority on frontline is to keep situation under control, prepare for escalation

Leonardo DiCaprio makes donation to Olena Zelenska Foundation, funds to be used to help Ukrainian children – Foundation

AD
AD
AD
AD