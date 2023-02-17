We to work on 'aircraft coalition' – Zelenskyy after talks with Rutte

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte spoke in Kyiv about military assistance to Ukraine, while the issue of supplying combat aircraft, according to them, requires further study.

"The issue of aircraft is more complicated than the 'tank coalition.' We will definitely work on this coalition. We started talking about training. This is a question for the whole world, because it does not depend on one country. It is a question of many components. Ukraine is persistent in those things, who protect our values. We will believe that we will have a result in this direction," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv after negotiations with Rutte.

In turn, Rutte said they have seen before when reached decisions on tanks and self-propelled artillery. The Netherlands officials hope that they will be able to solve this, as they did with tanks. He said there will be deliveries and training. Rutte said the Netherlands is inclined to supply these aircraft, but he would not talk about it further, because it may not help to reach a solution.