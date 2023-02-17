Japanese PM invites Zelenskyy to take part in G7 summit – media

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take part in the G7 summit via video link, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reports, citing government sources.

“During the gathering, the G-7 leaders are expected to confirm their unity in tackling Russia's aggression against its neighbor,” the message reads.

According to the source, at the planned online summit, the G7 countries are likely to confirm cooperation in supporting Ukraine and condemn Russia.

The G7 leaders are also expected to exchange views on how to stabilize global energy markets, which were shaken after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, when oil and natural gas prices around the world rose sharply.

Prime Minister Kishida plans to outline his vision of a world without nuclear weapons amid fears that Russia could use it against Ukraine in a war. He also expressed readiness to visit Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy if the relevant conditions are met, but a representative of the Japanese government said that it may be difficult to organize the Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine for security reasons, since relations between Tokyo and Moscow have deteriorated sharply over the past year.