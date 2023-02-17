Facts

Dutch PM Rutte arrives in Kyiv – media

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv on a visit, he is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Dutch Broadcasting Corporation NOS has reported.

According to the ezine, in the morning Rutte visited the Wall of Memory of those killed in Ukraine near Mykhailivska Square and laid a wreath. The NOS message is illustrated with photos of the moment of laying wreaths in Kyiv.

Minister of Foreign Trade of the Netherlands Liesje Schreinemacher also arrived in the capital of Ukraine. According to the publication, after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Rutte and Schreinemacher is going to visit the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Ukrainian media also published photos with Rutte in winter Kyiv.

The last time when Rutte came to Kyiv was in July 2022.

