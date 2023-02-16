The Netherlands to supply Ukraine with ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks

The Government of the Netherlands will transfer ammunition for Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren confirmed this information to De Telegraaf on Wednesday.

"This is a significant contribution," the newspaper said, citing the minister.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference at NATO headquarters said "the contribution of the Netherlands consists of 20,000 rounds of ammunition."

"Because of the cuts, the Netherlands no longer has its own tanks, but they want to contribute in other ways," according to the statement.