Facts

10:34 16.02.2023

The Netherlands to supply Ukraine with ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks

1 min read
The Netherlands to supply Ukraine with ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks

The Government of the Netherlands will transfer ammunition for Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren confirmed this information to De Telegraaf on Wednesday.

"This is a significant contribution," the newspaper said, citing the minister.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a press conference at NATO headquarters said "the contribution of the Netherlands consists of 20,000 rounds of ammunition."

"Because of the cuts, the Netherlands no longer has its own tanks, but they want to contribute in other ways," according to the statement.

Tags: #netherlands #leopard_2

MORE ABOUT

15:26 13.02.2023
Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

12:24 11.02.2023
NBU head Pyshny, his deputy Nikolaychuk leave for Netherlands to participate in IMF conference

NBU head Pyshny, his deputy Nikolaychuk leave for Netherlands to participate in IMF conference

20:12 08.02.2023
FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

10:15 08.02.2023
German Leopard 2 A6 tanks to be available in Ukraine end of March – German Embassy

German Leopard 2 A6 tanks to be available in Ukraine end of March – German Embassy

13:02 06.02.2023
First Canadian Leopard for Ukraine already arrived in Poland

First Canadian Leopard for Ukraine already arrived in Poland

14:40 26.01.2023
Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

Germany to hand over Leopard tanks to Ukraine by end of March

13:51 25.01.2023
Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

Germany to provide Ukraine with 14 Leopard-2 A6 from Bundeswehr stocks, to permit other countries to transfer tanks to Ukraine

11:57 21.01.2023
Biden on Leopard 2: Ukraine to receive all help it needs to fight against Russian troops

Biden on Leopard 2: Ukraine to receive all help it needs to fight against Russian troops

17:02 20.01.2023
Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

Dutch Foreign Minister declares readiness to consider transfer of F-16s to Ukraine if request received from Kyiv

09:20 20.01.2023
Netherlands ready to pay for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Netherlands ready to pay for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin, his entourage must be held accountable for crime of aggression they committed against Ukraine – European Parliament's resolution

For Ukraine's victory in war with Russia, European Parliament urges intl community to supply all types of weapons, without exception – resolution

Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

Zelenskyy: In spring we should feel Ukraine is moving towards victory

Israeli FM Eli Cohen arrives in Kyiv

LATEST

European Parliament calls for swift delivery of modern tanks to Ukraine, considers supplying fighter jets – resolution

Putin, his entourage must be held accountable for crime of aggression they committed against Ukraine – European Parliament's resolution

For Ukraine's victory in war with Russia, European Parliament urges intl community to supply all types of weapons, without exception – resolution

USA checks stockpiles of weapons, re-evaluates defense policy amid war in Ukraine – Milley

Ukrainian servicemen destroy 16 missiles at night – AFU

Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visits Bucha

HCJ Head: we were forced to change jurisdiction of 169 courts due to war and annexation

URCS mobile medical teams provide psychological assistance to population

Start of High Qualification Commission of Judges not to be delayed, judiciary requires filling vacancies – HCJ head

AD
AD
AD
AD