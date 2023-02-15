Facts

20:21 15.02.2023

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

2 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) jointly with the Spanish law enforcement agencies prevented Russia's attempts to seize the property of a Ukrainian water transport enterprise, the SBU has said.

"The management of a sanctioned Russian company tried to seize two Ukrainian industrial vessels on the territory of a Spanish port. The total cost of the ships is more than $10 million," it said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the SBU, representatives of the aggressor country "agreed" with the officials of a Ukrainian state company on the leasing of the vessel by an affiliated business structure controlled by Russia.

Later, the participants of the scheme created artificial conditions for the transfer of the vessel to the Russian company allegedly to repay a debt at the expense of assets seized in Ukraine.

The SBU jointly with its western partners timely exposed the criminal scheme, identified the persons involved in it, and blocked the illegal transfer of the Ukrainian property.

A court ruled to seize the vessels, according to the SBU materials.

The vessels will be returned to Ukraine's ownership as soon as urgent investigative and operative actions are carried out, the SBU said.

A criminal case was launched under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state).

Tags: #russia #ukraine #spain #ships

MORE ABOUT

21:03 15.02.2023
Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

20:43 15.02.2023
Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

20:17 15.02.2023
Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

10:26 15.02.2023
Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

21:49 14.02.2023
Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

19:40 14.02.2023
Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

AD

HOT NEWS

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

LATEST

AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Ukrainian soldiers waiting for Swedish Archers - Zelensky after talks with Swedish PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

Reznikov says he will remain Ukraine’s Minister of Defense – media

UK currently hosts more than 160,000 Ukrainians – ambassador

Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

AD
AD
AD
AD