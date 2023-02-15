AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

The Russian occupation forces continue to make offensive attempts in the eastern direction in order to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the enemy suffers significant losses, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"Despite heavy losses, the enemy does not refuse from its intention to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, it continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions," the General Staff said on Facebook on Wednesday.

No offensive groups were detected in Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, according to it.

"Some units of the Armed Forces of Belarus and the Armed Forces of Russia continue to carry out tasks in the districts close to the border with Ukraine. Russian troops continue to train at the grounds in Belarus," the General Staff said.

The enemy does not cease mortar and artillery shelling of the Ukrainian defense positions and frontline settlements.