Facts

18:49 15.02.2023

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

On February 14, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately $550,000 as support for winterization assistance in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has said.

According to respective statement on the ministry's website, the Government of Japan will implement the aid for the National Police of Ukraine through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with provision of reflective materials and heat packs.

Also, the large-scale blackout has continued in various areas of Ukraine caused by destruction of a large part of energy infrastructure facilities by Russia's attacks. With severe winter continues and the lights on the streets turned off, causing increase in traffic accidents, the aid is to improve safety of pedestrians and public officers during the night, and to protect public officers working outside from the cold.

"The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members," the ministry said.

Tags: #assistance #japan

