Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Sweden intends to provide Ukraine with as much support as necessary – both economic and military, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Ukraine is a priority of Sweden's foreign policy and EU presidency. "Putin is mistaken if he believes that time is on his side," the Swedish prime minister said.

Answering the question about the timing of the provision of the Archer howitzer, they, according to him, will be delivered "as soon as possible." Speaking about possible deliveries of Grippen fighters, Kristersson noted that "the international coalition will take certain steps in this."

He recalled that Sweden was among the largest donors before the invasion. Over the past year, the Prime minister said, support has exceeded $1 billion.

"We will provide as much support as necessary in both economic and defense aspects," Kristersson said.

He also noted that this year Sweden decided to increase humanitarian support to Ukraine through the UN partner organizations, the Red Cross.

"We will focus our efforts on rebuilding Ukraine," Kristersson said.