Zelensky: Ukrainian rescuers rescue woman from rubble in Turkey

Ukrainian rescuers pulled a woman from rubble in Turkey, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Tuesday.

"There is very good news today from a group of our rescuers working in Turkey. On the ninth day after the devastating earthquake, a woman was saved. She was taken out from under the rubble by our State Emergency Service, handed over to the doctors," he said.

"It is very important not to lose hope under any circumstances and continue to fight for life. Thanks to our entire rescue team," Zelensky said.