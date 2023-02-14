Facts

21:15 14.02.2023

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

USA may transfer Iranian weapons seized from Yemeni fighters to Ukraine

Ukraine may receive, presumably, Iranian weapons seized by the U.S. Navy off the coast of Yemen, The Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.

The report says that the U.S. military is considering sending Ukraine thousands of captured weapons and more than a million rounds of ammunition that were once intended for Iranian-backed militants in Yemen, which is an unprecedented step that will help Kyiv fight Russian troops, American and European officials said .… This unusual step would open up a new source of military assistance that America and its allies could resort to.

According to the publication, American officials said they plan to send Ukraine more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small arms ammunition, a small number of anti-tank missiles and more than 7,000 proximity fuses, "seized in recent months off the coast of Yemen from smugglers suspected of working for Iran."

According to the British TV channel IranINTL, this year the United States announced two cases of seizure of weapons from ships sailing in the Sea of Oman along a route that was often used to deliver weapons from Iran to Yemen; in particular, more than 5,000 AK-47 assault rifles were seized. In the past 2022, weapons were also seized.

