19:19 18.08.2025

American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

The first meeting of the board of directors of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund will be held in September 2025, at which it is planned to adopt a number of technical decisions to launch work, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

"Work on the fund is being carried out practically every week, in September there will be the first meeting of the fund board... The first technical decisions on launching the fund will be announced there, which we are now very actively preparing," Sobolev said during the presentation of the Government Action Program on Monday in Kyiv.

According to the minister, Ukraine and the United States have already reached agreements on the initial replenishment of the fund from both sides. Currently, a list of investment projects (pipelines) in which the fund will be able to invest is being formed.

He added that in September a large delegation from the United States will arrive in Ukraine to familiarize themselves with potential investment projects.

"We are currently developing a pipeline, that is, a list of investment projects in which the fund can invest. Over the next 12 months, a large delegation will arrive with trips to Ukraine to look at the projects," the minister said.

Sobolev also hopes that this year there will be an understanding of the first investments of this fund.

As Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko previously said, the parties are working on expanding the mandate of the fund so that it can also invest in the defense sector. She also outlined the task for the next 18 months - to launch the first three projects.

