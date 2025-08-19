Trump says Britain, France and Germany could send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said European countries would provide security guarantees for Ukraine first and foremost, he said on Fox News on Tuesday.

Asked how security guarantees would be provided for Ukraine if it was not a NATO member, Trump responded that France, Germany and Britain want to have troops in place and suggested that it wouldn’t be a problem.

Asked if he could guarantee that American troops would not be sent into the country, Trump replied that he guarantees this as the President, adding that he is just trying to stop people from being killed.

He also suggested that US support for Ukraine's security could be provided in the form of air force.

The US President also notes that he has always considered Ukraine a "buffer" between Russia and Europe and once again rejected the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the alliance.

Trumps said that the USSR and Russia were right not to want to see NATO on their borders.