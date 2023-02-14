Norway will supply Ukraine with 12 tanks

The Norwegian authorities have decided to allocate 12 tanks of various types to Ukraine, said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

"Norway will donate eight tanks and up to four special purpose tanks to Ukraine. The authorities will also allocate funds for the purchase of ammunition and spare parts," the defense minister said.

The statement did not specify which tanks Oslo would hand over to Kyiv. However, according to the document, Norway will send about $24.7 million to the European Peace Facility for the purchase of ammunition and spare parts for Leopard 2 tanks.

In early February, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre proposed to allocate NOK 15 billion (about $1.5 billion) annually for five years to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.

Earlier, the German authorities announced a decision to transfer to Ukraine the first batch of 14 Leopard 2 tanks and 178 Leopard 1 tanks. At the same time, the German authorities give permission to the allies to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the German armed forces. It is also in service in Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, Finland, and the Netherlands. It has been in operation since 1979, has many modifications, more than 3,600 units have been produced in total.