Facts

20:55 13.02.2023

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

1 min read
Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the Starlink satellite communications system continues to operate in Ukraine on the front line.

He made such a statement in response to a tweet by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who appealed to Musk with a request to resume the full functionality of Starlink satellites in Ukraine, which "defends against a genocidal invasion. You can help."

Musk responded to this as follows: "You're smart enough not to swallow media and other propaganda bs. Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed," Musk said on Twitter.

"But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3," he added.

Tags: #musk #starlink

MORE ABOUT

17:51 25.01.2023
Germany to supply Ukraine with 10,000 Starlinks in Feb

Germany to supply Ukraine with 10,000 Starlinks in Feb

14:56 10.01.2023
Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

Ukrainian medical institutions receive 1,092 Starlink terminals

15:32 30.12.2022
Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine receives another batch of Starlink terminals from Poland – Ukrainian PM

18:26 20.12.2022
Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

15:33 13.10.2022
Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

Poland hands over 150 Starlinks to Ukraine to resume communication in Kharkiv region

11:12 04.10.2022
Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

Zelensky reacts to Musk's statements about Ukraine, Russia

10:58 04.10.2022
Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

10:07 26.07.2022
Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

Over 12,000 Starlink terminals operate in Ukraine - Fedorov

12:05 09.06.2022
Starlink receives operator license in Ukraine

Starlink receives operator license in Ukraine

14:07 11.05.2022
Starlink resists Russian cyberattacks, but they are intensifying – Musk

Starlink resists Russian cyberattacks, but they are intensifying – Musk

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

LATEST

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

AD
AD
AD
AD