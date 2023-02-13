Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said that the Starlink satellite communications system continues to operate in Ukraine on the front line.

He made such a statement in response to a tweet by NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who appealed to Musk with a request to resume the full functionality of Starlink satellites in Ukraine, which "defends against a genocidal invasion. You can help."

Musk responded to this as follows: "You're smart enough not to swallow media and other propaganda bs. Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed," Musk said on Twitter.

"But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3," he added.