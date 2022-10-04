Facts

10:58 04.10.2022

Musk offers to cede Crimea to Russia, Podoliak offers to demilitarize Russia in return

American businessman Elon Musk put forward an idea of holding elections in the regions of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation under UN supervision, as well as transferring the previously occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to the Russian Federation as a possible, in his opinion, peaceful solution to the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 [until Khrushchev's mistake]. Water supply to Crimea assured. Ukraine remains neutral," Musk tweeted on Monday, attaching the vote to the post.

In response to this, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak proposed to demilitarize the Russian Federation after the liberation of all its territories by Ukraine, stressing that this is the best solution.

"Elon Mus, there is a better peace plan. Ukraine liberates its territories. Including the annexed Crimea. Russia undergoes demilitarization and mandatory denuclearization so it can no longer threaten others. War criminals go through international tribunal," Podoliak said on Twitter, also adding the opportunity to vote to the message.

Musk later tweeted: "Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace."

"Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in Donbas and Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine," Musk wrote on Twitter and attached the poll to the post.

In response, Podoliak reminded Musk of pseudo-referendums being held on the territory of Ukraine at gunpoint.

"Are you trying to legitimize pseudo-referendums that took place at gunpoint under conditions of persecution, mass executions and torture? Bad path," Podoliak said.

