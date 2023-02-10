Russian shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure causes shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units – IAEA

One of the units of Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant has stopped, Rivne and Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plants have reduced electricity generation due to the shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure by the Russian military on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said, referring to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

"Today, the Ukrainian regulator also informed the IAEA that two of the three operating Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs) – Rivne and Pivdennoukrainska – had reduced power output as a precautionary measure due to renewed shelling of the country’s energy infrastructure. The instability in the electrical grid from the shelling also caused one of the Khmelnitsky reactor units to shut down," the agency said in its update on the website on Friday.

According to the statement, these events were confirmed by the IAEA missions at the stations, which also confirmed that all nuclear safety systems at Khmelnytsky NPP operated properly.

In addition, as noted by the IAEA, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine once again said it would allow Zaporizhia NPP to resume electricity production only after its return to Ukrainian control and the restoration of safe working conditions.