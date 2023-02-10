Moldovan Defense Ministry confirms violation of country's airspace by missile

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova has reported on a missile that violated the country's airspace on Friday morning, February 10.

"The responsible structures discovered at 10:18 a rocket that crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova over the village of Mocra in Transdniestrian region, and then over the village of Cosăuţi of Soroca district, heading towards Ukraine," the press service of the ministry reports.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with the responsible structures of the country, is closely monitoring the situation in the region and strongly condemns the violation of Moldova's airspace.