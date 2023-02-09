Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

The Swedish Riksdag on Wednesday voted in favour of the government's proposal for an additional amending budget, including the provision of military assistance of SEK 4.3 billion ($406.7 million) to Ukraine, the European Pravda publication reported on Wednesday.

Military equipment that the Swedish Armed Forces can do without for a limited period will be donated to Ukraine. The package includes anti-tank weapons, mine-clearance equipment, light anti-tank weapon Robot 57, and Swedish Combat Vehicle 90.

Legislative changes to the budget will come into force on February 13.

According to the publication, the Swedish government announced this military aid package in the middle of January. It is the tenth defense aid package that Sweden will provide to Ukraine. This assistance consists of three parts, and one of them will include Archer self-propelled artillery mounts – additional training is required for their transfer. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commissioned such preparations.

The total amount of assistance to Ukraine from Sweden since February 2022, excluding the last package, has already exceeded EUR 900 million, of which more than EUR 570 million is military support.