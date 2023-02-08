Facts

20:12 08.02.2023

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Wopke Hoekstra discussed military assistance to Ukraine, in particular the issue of supplies of combat aircraft.

I spoke to Wopke Hoekstra to coordinate our international steps as Russia's full-scale invasion nears its one-year mark. I thanked for the latest decision on tanks. I also raised the issue of F-16s. We continue our dialogue with the Netherlands and others regarding combat aircraft,” Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

In turn, Hoekstra reported on the ongoing financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as the importance of holding the Russian Federation accountable, which will be discussed at the UN venues.

“In our phone call today, I reaffirmed to my dear friend Dmytro Kuleba that the Netherlands is committed to help the Ukrainians for as long as it takes. This includes financial, humanitarian, and military support, as exemplified by yesterday’s decision to supply Ukraine with Leopard-1A5 battle tanks in cooperation with Germany and Denmark,” he said on Twitter.

“Minister Dmytro Kuleba and I also spoke about the importance of #accountability for aggression and war crimes by Russia. This will be discussed in upcoming meetings at the UNGA and UNSC,” Hoekstra added.

