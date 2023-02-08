Facts

17:44 08.02.2023

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in the UK Parliament on Wednesday, called on the United Kingdom to create an aviation coalition in support of Ukraine.

As the head of state noted, today during the upcoming meeting with King Charles III of Great Britain, he intends to convey to him the words of gratitude from Ukrainians for the support provided by His Majesty when he was still the Prince of Wales.

"I also intend to tell him something very important not only for the future of Ukraine, but also for the future of Europe. In the UK, the King is an Air Force pilot. And in Ukraine today, every pilot is a king. Because there are so few of them, they are so precious. We are doing everything possible and impossible for the world to provide us with modern aircraft to expand the capabilities and protect the pilots who will protect us," Zelensky said.

He stressed that he is proud of the aviation of Ukraine.

During his speech, the Ukrainian President also presented a gift to speaker of the British Parliament Lindsay Hoyle, namely the helmet of a Ukrainian pilot, with the inscription: "We have freedom, give us wings to protect it."

"I believe that this symbol will help us form our next coalition — aviation. I am addressing you and the whole world in simple and at the same time the most important words: Combat aircraft for Ukraine! Wings for freedom!" the president said.

Tags: #uk #aviation

