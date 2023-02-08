Facts

UK to start training Ukrainian fighter jet pilots, marines – PM's office

The UK will begin training Ukrainian marines, according to a government press release issued on Wednesday due to the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"He [the Prime Minister] will also offer to begin an immediate training programme for marines. That training will be in addition to the recruit training programme already running in the UK, which has seen 10,000 Ukrainian troops brought to battle readiness in the last six months, and which will upskill a further 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year. The UK will continue to work with the Ukrainian Armed Forces and international community to scale the programme up in 2023.

As part of today's talks, the Prime Minister's Office reports, "the prime minister will propose to support the UK's proposal to train Ukrainian troops, including extending it to fighter pilots, so that Ukraine can protect its skies in the future." “The training will allow pilots to fly modern NATO-standard fighters in the future. As part of this long-term investment, the UK will work with Ukraine and international allies to coordinate collective support to meet Ukraine's defense needs," according to the text.

"The Prime Minister will also offer to provide Ukraine with longer range capabilities. This will disrupt Russia's ability to continually target Ukraine's civilian and critical national infrastructure and help relieve pressure on Ukraine's frontlines. The President and his team will also meet defense and security chiefs, including the Chief of Defense Staff and Chief of Air Force Staff, to discuss the details of the training programme," the government said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "President Zelensky's visit to the UK is a testament to his country's courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries. Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory. I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," the government said.

