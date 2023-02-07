Danilov suggests possibility of striking Russia with Ukrainian-produced weapons

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov suggests Ukraine may be capable of striking Russia on its own territory, beyond occupied territories, CNN said.

"Regarding Russian territory, nobody prohibits us to destroy targets with weapons produced in Ukraine. Do we have such weapons? Yes, we do," Danilov told CNN.

Western countries declare the impossibility of using Western weapons to destroy objects on the Russian territory. Meanwhile, with the beginning of the Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine, some explosions constantly occurred at strategic facilities in Russia. Ukraine has never publicly acknowledged responsibility for these strikes.