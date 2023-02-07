Facts

14:29 07.02.2023

Danilov suggests possibility of striking Russia with Ukrainian-produced weapons

1 min read
Danilov suggests possibility of striking Russia with Ukrainian-produced weapons

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov suggests Ukraine may be capable of striking Russia on its own territory, beyond occupied territories, CNN said.

"Regarding Russian territory, nobody prohibits us to destroy targets with weapons produced in Ukraine. Do we have such weapons? Yes, we do," Danilov told CNN.

Western countries declare the impossibility of using Western weapons to destroy objects on the Russian territory. Meanwhile, with the beginning of the Russian full-scale aggression against Ukraine, some explosions constantly occurred at strategic facilities in Russia. Ukraine has never publicly acknowledged responsibility for these strikes.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov

MORE ABOUT

12:35 28.01.2023
Russian offensive may start by Feb 24 in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Danilov

Russian offensive may start by Feb 24 in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Danilov

11:27 25.01.2023
NSDC imposes additional sanctions on metropolitan Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, ex-MP Novinsky

NSDC imposes additional sanctions on metropolitan Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, ex-MP Novinsky

19:37 16.01.2023
Russia preparing for ‘extreme breakthrough’ – Danilov

Russia preparing for ‘extreme breakthrough’ – Danilov

12:35 14.01.2023
Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

18:52 04.01.2023
NSDC continues to work on sanctions, meetings held weekly – Danilov

NSDC continues to work on sanctions, meetings held weekly – Danilov

13:27 12.12.2022
NSDC imposes sanctions against seven clergymen of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

NSDC imposes sanctions against seven clergymen of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

16:37 02.12.2022
NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

15:52 01.12.2022
It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

It will be unworthy of Ukrainian people to sit down at same negotiating table with barbarians – Danilov

18:46 28.11.2022
Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

Danilov: Best solution to Ukraine's energy problem is missiles with range of 800 km or more

16:48 23.11.2022
Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

AD

HOT NEWS

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

LATEST

Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

Gazprom creates its own private military company – Ukrainian Defense Intelligence

SBU can be what people of Ukraine want it to be – Zelensky in Rada before voting for Maliuk's candidacy

URCS mobile teams provide medical assistance to residents of mountainous districts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Klymenko: After air crash in Brovary, Interior Ministry completely revises security system

AD
AD
AD
AD