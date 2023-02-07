War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to February 5, 2023 amounted to 18,817 civilians (a week earlier some 18,657), including 7,155 killed (7,110), the Office of the UN High Commissioner of Human Rights Council (OHCHR) said on Monday.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes," the UN said.

This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

According to confirmed UN data, some 2,853 men, some 1,927 women, some 226 boys and 180 girls killed, while the gender of 32 children and 1,937 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 11,662 injured were 339 boys and 248 girls, as well as 264 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to January 29, nine children were injured.

If earlier the OHCHR report on the number of casualties was published daily, and then only on weekdays, since July it has become a weekly one. In this summary, as in the previous one, the data are given by months.

According to them, the number of deaths in January decreased to 177 from 190 in December, but exceeded the figure for November some 164, which was the lowest since the beginning of the war, and for five days of February it amounted to 29 people.

March remains the deadliest month for civilians, with a minimum of 3,378 deaths, according to the UN. In April, according to an OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war fell to 714, in May to 476, in June to 376 and in July to 360. In the first five days of the war, from February 24 to February 28, some 362 people killed, for August some 307, for September some 331, for October some 288.

The number of wounded in January some 520 was the lowest since the beginning of the war: in December there were 612, in November some 530. In October, the number of wounded fell to 787 from 934 in September, when it was higher than in August some 894 and slightly lower than in previous months: July some 1,100, June some 1,030, May some 1,021. In April and March, 1,255 and 2,418 people were injured, respectively.

According to the report, in January, 167 people were killed and 468 injured by explosive weapons with a wide area of effect, while 14 people died and 52 were injured by mines and explosive remnants of war (9% of the total casualties).

Government-controlled territories accounted for 91% of the victims in January, according to the UN.

The summary has traditionally stated that increases from the previous summary should not be attributed only to cases after January 29, since during this period the Office verified a number of cases from previous days.