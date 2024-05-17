Zelensky: Partners afraid of Russia losing the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that "the partners are afraid of the loss of the Russian Federation in this war."

"They wanted Ukraine to win so that Russia would not lose. It will be an unpredictable loss and unpredictable geopolitics. I think it doesn't work that way. For Ukraine to win, we need to have everything people win with," the President told reporters on Thursday.

Zelenskyy called the idea of French President Emmanuel Macron to conduct training of the Ukrainian military in Ukraine logical. "Training in Ukraine is logical – we have already talked about this. Rather than going, for example, to France, even to Poland. And then – cooperation on mine clearance, one can make a hub for the repair of French equipment, for example, directly in Ukraine, so as not to send it to France. I look at it very positively, to be honest. All this could be a step that would encourage other countries. That is, it opens some new page in this war," the President said.

At the same time, he was skeptical about the idea of an "Olympic Truce." "We have already had a ceasefire. But it doesn't really work with this enemy. In addition, there is a risk – who will say that during the ceasefire their forces will not approach us? The ceasefire does not prevent the equipment from driving closer and then turning on the offensive. I mean, I don't understand the details. For me, it still sounds like an inanimate story," Zelenskyy said.