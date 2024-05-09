Facts

20:00 09.05.2024

Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine rising by 17 percent in April than in March, triple in Chasiv Yar – British intelligence

In April, 2024, Russian attacks intensified in eastern Ukraine, rising by 17 percent from March 2024, the British Intelligence noted.

“Of these more than three-quarters were located in Avdiyivka, Chasiv Yar, and Maryinka areas of the frontline. Attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar rose by 200 percent from March to April. This is almost certainly a reflection of Russia’s renewed attempts to gain control of the town – situated on high ground to the west of Bakhmut,” according to a report published on the social network X of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

At the same time, British intelligence notes that, despite a significant increase in the number of attacks in this direction, the Russian Federation in April achieved only minor tactical successes in this area and almost certainly suffered heavy losses.

