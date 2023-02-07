Zelensky: Ukraine opposes attempts to encircle Bakhmut

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are counteracting Russian attempts to encircle Bakhmut, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday.

"Held a regular meeting of the Headquarters, a lot of questions. The key is our actions on the front line. In Donetsk region and other directions. Particular attention is on Bakhmut. Our defense, the attempts of the occupier to surround the city and break our defenses there. We resist. And I thank every warrior who provides this resistance with his stamina," Zelensky said.

According to him, the Headquarters also discussed, in particular, issues of providing ammunition. "Artillery is one of the key factors," the president said.