Facts

15:56 04.02.2023

Govt of Ukraine decides to introduce Delta system in Defense Forces – Ministry of Defense

On the proposal of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, the government of Ukraine has decided to introduce the Delta system in the Defense Forces, the press service of the Defense Ministry has reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the resolution on February 4 at its meeting.

Delta is a situational awareness platform created by the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry Innovation Center is constantly improving the Delta platform and adding new functionality that gives our military a significant advantage over the enemy, the ministry said.

"In addition to using the platform by the military, the government allowed Delta to be placed in the cloud outside of Ukraine. This will protect the system from enemy missile and cyber attacks," the Defense Ministry said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #reznikov

