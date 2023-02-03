Pentagon announces $2.2 bln military aid package for Kyiv

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $2.2 billion military aid package, spokesman for the country's Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Pat Ryder has said.

The new package, among other things, will include artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, short and long range missiles for HIMARS installations.

According to CNN, some $425 million worth of weapons and equipment will be allocated to Ukraine from the existing stocks of the U.S. Department of Defense. The rest will be purchased from manufacturers.

In addition to the types of weapons already mentioned, the package also includes mortar ammunition, 181 mine-resistant armored personnel carriers, equipment for the Ukrainian air defense system, HAWK mobile interceptor missiles, 20 anti-mortar radars, four air surveillance radars, anti-drone warfare systems, spare parts for anti-artillery radars, medicines.