Losses of Russian army in past 24 hours in Ukraine amount to 840 enemy personnel, four tanks, one aircraft – General Staff

The losses of the Russian army during the day in Ukraine amounted to 840 people of military personnel, four tanks and one aircraft, in total since February 24, there are almost 130,000, according to the General Staff.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 03, 2023 approximately amounted to: about 129,870 (plus 840) of military personnel, 3,215 tanks (plus four) units, 6,388 armored combat vehicles (plus six) units, 2,215 artillery systems (plus three) units, 460 units of MLRS (plus two), 222 units of air defense equipment, 294 units of aircraft (plus one), 284 helicopters, 1,952 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus one), 796 cruise missiles, 18 ships/boats, 5,068 motor vehicles and tankers (plus four) units, and 202 units of special equipment (plus two),” the message says.

The data is being updated.