16:12 02.02.2023

EU to approve tenth package of sanctions against Russia before Feb 24 – European Commission president

 The European Union will approve the tenth package of sanctions against Russia before February 24, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The EU will make Russian President Vladimir Putin pay for this brutal war, and it will adopt the tenth package of sanctions before the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she said at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the president of the European Commission, a new price cap for Russian oil is being prepared together with G7 partners.

She also said that Russia must pay for the destruction caused by its aggression against Ukraine.

Russia will have to give its assets for the restoration, von der Leyen said, adding that the EU is deciding how this would be implemented.

