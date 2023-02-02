Facts

13:34 02.02.2023

Kramatorsk shelled again on Thursday: Russians launch two missile attacks, there are victims

Kramatorsk was shelled again on Thursday, the Russians launched two missile attacks on residential buildings in the city center, Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a Telegram channel.

"Kramatorsk shuddered again from the explosions, the Russians launched two more missile strikes. Again in the city center, on a residential area. According to preliminary information, there are wounded among civilians," the administration's head said.

Earlier, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko announced a repeated strike on the city. "Another strike on Kramatorsk. Sit in shelters," he said on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Russian troops entered a residential building in Kramatorsk, killing three people and injuring 22 people.

