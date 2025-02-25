Facts

15:40 25.02.2025

Enemy shells Kramatorsk: civilian killed, another person injured

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk during the day: so far, one person is known to have died and one person is wounded, said Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"At least one person was killed and one was wounded as a result of the attack on Kramatorsk. Russians attacked the town this afternoon. We are establishing all the circumstances of the shelling, the exact number of victims and destruction," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

