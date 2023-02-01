Facts

14:56 01.02.2023

SBU exposes large-scale schemes for misappropriation of UAH 40 bln for Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

SBU exposes large-scale schemes for misappropriation of UAH 40 bln for Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has conducted a number of investigative actions as part of the investigation into the misappropriation of UAH 40 billion by the former management of PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta.

"As part of the investigative actions, the SBU, together with the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, conducted a number of searches. They were carried out at the place of residence of the actual owners and top management of the financial and industrial group, which includes these companies, as well as at the addresses of the likely storage of oil products in different regions of Ukraine. According to the results of investigative actions of the top management of PJSC Ukrtatnafta, suspicions of committing criminal offenses were announced," the SBU press service said.

It is noted that ten episodes of criminal activity are documented within the criminal proceedings. In particular, this is the transfer of large consignments of oil products to affiliated companies, tax evasion, the creation of bad debts of the refinery and oil production plants, which led to the depreciation and decrease in the value of their assets.

According to the investigation, such criminal activity was carried out in the interests of the actual owners and beneficiaries of the companies.

