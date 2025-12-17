Bohdan Kukura appointed Ukrnafta's board chairman

The Supervisory Board of PJSC Ukrnafta, following a competitive selection process, has decided to appoint Bohdan Kukura as Board Chairman, Ukrnafta reported on its website on Wednesday.

"The open competition for the position of the Board Chairman of JSC Ukrnafta, started in August 2025, has been completed. Today, it is my pleasure to congratulate Bohdan Kukura and the entire Company on the victory of the strongest candidate following a fair, unbiased, and professional selection," said Timothy Dodson, Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Supervisory Board of JSC Ukrnafta.

According to him, the selection was conducted transparently and in compliance with advanced OECD international practices, which is a sign of a high level of corporate governance at a company with state ownership. In addition, a recruitment agency operating under the well-known international brand Odgers was engaged to search for candidates.

Prior to his appointment, Kukura served as Production Director and Chief Engineer of Ukrnafta.

"He is a highly experienced professional with many years of hands-on expertise in the petroleum industry. He has deep knowledge of the company’s production processes and direct involvement in the development of oil and gas recovery operations," the company said.

Kukura is a graduate of Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas, specializing in the development and operation of oil and gas fields, and holds an MBA degree.

His professional career includes work at leading industry companies, including Ukrgasvydobuvannya, Regal Petroleum, and others, as well as management of oil and gas field design and development projects. Kukura is a co-author of a number of patents and technical solutions in the field of well operation and production equipment.

Overall, he has more than 26 years of experience implementing technological and strategic projects in the oil and gas sector.

"The appointment of the JSC Ukrnafta’s Board Chairman is a crucial step in the company’s corporate reform, supported by our partners at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development," said Duncan James Nightingale, Chairman of Ukrnafta’s Supervisory Board.