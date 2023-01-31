France to supply Ukraine with additional 12 Caesar self–propelled guns – media

France will supply Ukraine with 12 additional Caesar self-propelled artillery units in addition to the previously transferred 18 guns, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, BFM TV has reported.

"They will be financed within the framework of the support fund in the amount of EUR 200 million, which was opened by the parliament," Lecornu said during a press conference in Paris with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.