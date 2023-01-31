Facts

17:20 31.01.2023

France to supply Ukraine with additional 12 Caesar self–propelled guns – media

1 min read
France to supply Ukraine with additional 12 Caesar self–propelled guns – media

France will supply Ukraine with 12 additional Caesar self-propelled artillery units in addition to the previously transferred 18 guns, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, BFM TV has reported.

"They will be financed within the framework of the support fund in the amount of EUR 200 million, which was opened by the parliament," Lecornu said during a press conference in Paris with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Tags: #france #caesar

MORE ABOUT

13:08 28.01.2023
France, Italy place large order for missiles for air defense systems, which will soon be delivered to Ukraine

France, Italy place large order for missiles for air defense systems, which will soon be delivered to Ukraine

13:02 27.01.2023
French FM: With my visit to Ukraine, I convey support message personally from President of France, French people

French FM: With my visit to Ukraine, I convey support message personally from President of France, French people

20:29 26.01.2023
France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

France to hand over second DNA laboratory to Ukraine in April – FM

19:05 19.01.2023
Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

20:10 12.01.2023
Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

17:52 06.01.2023
Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

Russia's unilateral ceasefire announcement cannot deceive anyone; peace cannot be achieved without withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – French Foreign Ministry

09:22 05.01.2023
France's decision to transfer light tanks is clear signal to partners – Zelensky

France's decision to transfer light tanks is clear signal to partners – Zelensky

17:41 13.12.2022
Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

Zelensky urges French business to invest in Ukrainian food industry

18:16 12.12.2022
France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

France preparing for Ukraine another batch of equipment needed to restore energy system - Shmyhal

09:51 02.12.2022
USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

USA, France to continue helping Ukraine – statement

AD

HOT NEWS

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

LATEST

Ukrainians order more than 300,000 LED lamps for exchange through Diia

Kostin meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State to discuss legal mechanisms for compensation of damage to Ukraine

First-ever intergovernmental consultations between Ukraine and European Commission to be held on Feb 2 – PM

Several sectoral documents, joint statement to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit – Ukrainian foreign minister

AFU to receive up to 140 units of modern tanks in first wave of contributions – Kuleba

HACC finds suspicion of ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev unfounded – lawyer

UN assures Black Sea Grain Initiative will continue

Invaders loss about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

Ukrainian MFA considers unacceptable Croatian President's statement on Crimea's belonging to Russia; appreciates support of Croatian govt, people – spokesman

AD
AD
AD
AD