11:05 31.01.2023

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

Over the past day on Monday, January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the area of 13 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 13 areas of concentration of manpower, equipment and ammunition of the enemy, the General Staff said.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region and Yampilivka, Spirne, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Kleschivka, Ivanivske, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomayske and Vuhledar in Donetsk region," the General Staff said on Tuesday morning.

It is also reported that the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations in Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. At the same time, the enemy is conducting unsuccessful offensive operations in Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. In Kupiansk and Zaporizhia directions - it defends previously captured lines.

"There is a despondency of the personnel of the Russian units in the decisions of their own military-political leadership and the exhaustion of personnel from the intensity of hostilities," the AFU General Staff said.

During the day, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces delivered four strikes on enemy concentration areas, and rocket and artillery units hit three command posts, four concentration areas and two ammunition depots of the occupiers.

