USA sends 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine – Transportation Command

The United States has sent a batch of 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine, the Transport Command (TRANSCOM) of the U.S. Armed Forces has said.

"The shipment containing more than 60 Bradleys left the shores of North Charleston, South Carolina last week, and will provide the Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities," the command said in a statement.

At the same time, it is indicated that the U.S. Transportation Command is delivering the first shipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a $2.85 billion military aid agreement announced earlier in January.

Bradley has a crew of three and can carry up to six infantrymen in a troop compartment. The BMP entered service in 1981, with a total of 9,753 copies of various variants produced. They were used by U.S. troops in the wars in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.

The total amount of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine since February 2022 has amounted to $27.1 billion, the command said.