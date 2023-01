Norway to hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late March – media

Norway will hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in late March, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said.

According to him, Norway will send German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine without delay, possibly at the end of March.

"We haven't yet determined the number," the minister told France24 on the number of possible tanks.