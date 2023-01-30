AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received a batch of 100 DJI Mavic drones, which will soon be involved in combat operations in the eastern direction.

"Some 100 DJI Mavic drones for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which in the near future will help destroy the enemy on the frontline... Vuhledar," the Ground Forces said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

"Saturation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with unmanned vehicles is the key to effective destruction of the enemy due to the possibility of reconnaissance, fire adjustment and escort of groups in the performance of various combat missions," the Ground Forces said.

According to the AFU Ground Forces, the drones were transferred as part of the Steel Front initiative of Metinvest Group.