Facts

13:30 30.01.2023

AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

1 min read
AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

The Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have received a batch of 100 DJI Mavic drones, which will soon be involved in combat operations in the eastern direction.

"Some 100 DJI Mavic drones for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which in the near future will help destroy the enemy on the frontline... Vuhledar," the Ground Forces said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

"Saturation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with unmanned vehicles is the key to effective destruction of the enemy due to the possibility of reconnaissance, fire adjustment and escort of groups in the performance of various combat missions," the Ground Forces said.

According to the AFU Ground Forces, the drones were transferred as part of the Steel Front initiative of Metinvest Group.

Tags: #armed_forces #drones #mavic

MORE ABOUT

15:04 30.01.2023
It is planned to allocate about UAH 20 bln for purchase of drones in 2023 – Reznikov

It is planned to allocate about UAH 20 bln for purchase of drones in 2023 – Reznikov

16:36 28.01.2023
Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

16:35 28.01.2023
'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

09:24 25.01.2023
Share of domestic manufacturers in Army of Drones exceeds 60% – minister

Share of domestic manufacturers in Army of Drones exceeds 60% – minister

17:04 21.01.2023
Law enforcers confident that Iranian officials, legal entities, individuals involved in production, supplies of drones to Russia – PGO

Law enforcers confident that Iranian officials, legal entities, individuals involved in production, supplies of drones to Russia – PGO

18:01 16.01.2023
Army of Drones project provides AFU with 1,600 drones worth UAH 3.3 bln

Army of Drones project provides AFU with 1,600 drones worth UAH 3.3 bln

16:56 16.01.2023
Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

Russia increasingly using S-300, S-400 missiles against ground targets due to lack of ballistic missiles – Ihnat

14:15 03.01.2023
Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

Impossible to create 'iron dome' over Ukraine in coming years – Ihnat

19:15 02.01.2023
Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

19:14 02.01.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian Defense Forces liberate 40% of territories occupied after Feb 24 – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky visits Mykolaiv region, holds meeting on current situation

Zelensky, along with Danish PM, visit wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of Mykolaiv's hospitals

It is planned to allocate about UAH 20 bln for purchase of drones in 2023 – Reznikov

Aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine in agreement with NATO countries – Morawiecki

Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky

LATEST

Hundreds of Melitopol residents in Russian captivity – mayor

Zelensky visits Mykolaiv region, holds meeting on current situation

Zelensky, along with Danish PM, visit wounded Ukrainian defenders in one of Mykolaiv's hospitals

Aircraft can be transferred to Ukraine in agreement with NATO countries – Morawiecki

Defense Ministry's Intelligence Agency: Prigozhin does not lead Wagner HQ, his key function is media

Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky

Over 6,000 people take advantage of URCS medical services in six months in Transcarpathia area

Yermak about attack: ICRC doesn't send delegation to Olenivka

Zelensky: Enemy maintains intensity of attacks near Bakhmut despite losses

Zelensky: Sanctions imposed against companies involved in transportation of Russian military equipment

AD
AD
AD
AD