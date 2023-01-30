Facts

10:06 30.01.2023

Zelensky: Sanctions imposed against companies involved in transportation of Russian military equipment


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions against companies involved in the transportation of Russian military equipment.

"Today, I signed a decree on the implementation of the NSDC decision on sanctions against legal entities and individuals used by the aggressor state to transport military equipment and soldiers by rail," he said in a video statement on Saturday.

"We are talking about 185 companies and individuals. Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, the existing property will be used for our defense. We will work to ensure that similar blocking is applied by other countries," he said.

"I thank everyone who helps us to strengthen sanctions against Russia. By the way, thank you to all the investigators who expose the ways that a terrorist state uses to circumvent sanctions," the president said.

