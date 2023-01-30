Three killed, four more wounded in shelling Kherson on Jan 29 – prosecutor's office

In Kherson, as a result of enemy shelling on Sunday, January 29, three people were killed, four more were injured of varying severity and were taken to the hospital.

As reported by Kherson regional prosecutor's office on Facebook on Sunday, a pretrial investigation has been launched into a violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On January 29, the occupation troops of Russia carried out another shelling of the city of Kherson. According to the investigation, two men and a woman died as a result, four more civilians received injuries of varying severity and were taken to the hospital. The exact number of victims is being specified.

Residential buildings, administrative buildings, a hospital, power grids, gas pipelines, vehicles were damaged. According to preliminary data, the enemy is shelling the city from multiple launch rocket systems.

In order to ensure a proper investigation of war crimes, prosecutors, together with police investigators, carry out the necessary investigative actions.

The shelling of the city continues.