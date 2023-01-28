Facts

16:35 28.01.2023

'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

1 min read
New UAV countermeasure systems have begun protecting energy facilities from Russian drones, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"Shahed Catchers are already in Ukraine. They protect energy facilities from Russian drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"Currently, we have purchased six systems to counter enemy drones. These are the most advanced defense technologies that protect U.S. strategic facilities," the minister specified.

According to him, a complex of radars and signal jamming tools helps to detect and block enemy UAVs and releases its own drones. Fortem DroneHunter F700 is an autonomous drone with radar control and artificial intelligence. It flies at speeds over 100 km/h, intercepts and lands enemy drones.

Tags: #drones #fedorov

