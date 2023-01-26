Facts

URCS delegation, German govt commissioner discuss issues of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens affected by war

Representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and Commissioner of the Federal Government of Germany for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Aid Luise Amtsberg discussed issues of enhanced humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens affected by Russian armed aggression.

"The issues of enhanced humanitarian assistance to the affected population of Ukraine were discussed at the meeting," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

It was support for vulnerable segments of the population affected by Russian armed aggression, as well as assistance in restoring buildings damaged as a result of Russian missile attacks and artillery shelling.

Amtsberg said "humanitarian access is key, and the safety of aid workers is a responsibility."

The society said Amtsberg has been actively supporting Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression. She has recently travelled to Kyiv and Kharkiv, where witnessed the aftermath of Russian military shelling of residential buildings, playgrounds and critical infrastructure.

As reported, the URCS delegation, headed by its Director General Maksym Dotsenko, is on a working visit to Germany.

Tags: #germany #urcs

